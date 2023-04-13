Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.27

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.27 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 27803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,057.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.5253 per share. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

