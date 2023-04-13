Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 14.8%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 842,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 816% from the average daily volume of 92,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Cartier Resources Stock Up 11.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$47.22 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

