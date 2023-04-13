CBRE Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NYSE:CBRE)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for CBRE Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

