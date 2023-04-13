Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $249.85

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.85 ($3.09) and traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.77). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.85), with a volume of 1,298,183 shares.

CAML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.28) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.96) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of £425.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

In other news, insider Mike Armitage acquired 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001.60 ($24,769.78). 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

