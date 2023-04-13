Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.87

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.87 and traded as high as $9.92. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 1,026,471 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $896.43 million, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

