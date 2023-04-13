Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) CEO Sells $1,253,000.00 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
N Anthony Coles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, N Anthony Coles sold 3,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $81,570.00.
- On Tuesday, February 7th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $1,656,500.00.
Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of CERE stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 582,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,611. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $105,000.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
