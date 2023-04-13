Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. Chiliz has a market cap of $920.19 million and $53.19 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,938,683,150 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

