Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.66

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.66 and traded as low as $13.10. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 537 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a bank holding company engaged in providing banking services. The firm offers a range of deposit instruments and general banking services that include checking, savings, and money market accounts, certificate of deposit for both business and personal accounts, telebanking, and courier services.

