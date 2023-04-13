Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,851.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,695.77 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,614.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,540.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

