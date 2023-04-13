Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $213.44

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.44 and traded as high as $222.86. Christian Dior shares last traded at $222.86, with a volume of 5 shares.

Christian Dior Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.49.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

