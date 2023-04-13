Cinemark’s (CNK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,054.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

