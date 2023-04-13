Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Raises Dividend to GBX 55 Per Share

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 91.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Circle Property’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Circle Property Stock Performance
Shares of LON CRC remained flat at GBX 55 ($0.68) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495. The company has a market capitalization of £16.07 million, a P/E ratio of 785.71 and a beta of 0.51. Circle Property has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 258 ($3.20). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 193.01. The company has a current ratio of 35.62, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Circle Property
