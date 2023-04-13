Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Raises Dividend to GBX 55 Per Share

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 91.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Circle Property’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CRC remained flat at GBX 55 ($0.68) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495. The company has a market capitalization of £16.07 million, a P/E ratio of 785.71 and a beta of 0.51. Circle Property has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 258 ($3.20). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 193.01. The company has a current ratio of 35.62, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

