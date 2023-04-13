Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after buying an additional 4,591,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,321,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,827,902. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

