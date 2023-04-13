Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.50 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

