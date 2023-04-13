Clean Yield Group Boosts Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Nomad Foods makes up 1.9% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.15% of Nomad Foods worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

