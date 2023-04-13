Clean Yield Group Grows Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 161,957.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,696 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group owned 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 600,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $40.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

