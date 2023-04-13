Clean Yield Group Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.