Clean Yield Group Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.00. 1,660,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,845,887. The firm has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

