Clean Yield Group Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Clean Yield Group cut its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Camden National accounts for 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Camden National were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 13,275.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Camden National during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 2,371.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,120. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. Camden National had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAC. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

