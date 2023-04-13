Clean Yield Group Purchases 370 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after buying an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,163,000 after buying an additional 1,496,415 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

USB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,722,620. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.