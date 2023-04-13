Clean Yield Group Sells 221 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,967,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after buying an additional 217,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $6.37 on Thursday, hitting $441.46. 260,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $492.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.92 and a 200 day moving average of $405.11.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.47.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

