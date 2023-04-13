CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $221.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $213.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.08.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $191.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $240.54.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in CME Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,287,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,490,000 after buying an additional 691,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CME Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,541,000 after acquiring an additional 634,876 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

