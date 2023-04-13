Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.33. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 1,654,998 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.