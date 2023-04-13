Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.24) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.59). The company issued revenue guidance of $312.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.64 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.60–$0.60 EPS.
Cognyte Software Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of CGNT stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $289.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.33. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CGNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software
About Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognyte Software (CGNT)
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.