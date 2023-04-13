Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.24) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.59). The company issued revenue guidance of $312.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.64 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.60–$0.60 EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $289.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.33. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

About Cognyte Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 60,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 851,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 116,210 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.