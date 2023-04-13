Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,193,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,170,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

