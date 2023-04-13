Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. 4,001,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,140,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.