Community Bank N.A. Acquires 13,013 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

