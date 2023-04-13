Community Bank N.A. Acquires 287 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $187.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $214.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.97 and its 200-day moving average is $188.90.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

