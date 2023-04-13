Community Bank N.A. Has $464,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $226.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.40 and a 200-day moving average of $230.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -627.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.