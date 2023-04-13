Community Bank N.A. Has $860,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPLG stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

