Community Bank N.A. Trims Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after buying an additional 278,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $260.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.20 and its 200 day moving average is $301.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

