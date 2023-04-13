Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.28 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.63 ($0.07). Approximately 100,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 61,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80 ($0.07).

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.48. The company has a market cap of £6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.29.

About Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

