Conflux Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Billion (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $207.47 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,299.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00311130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00073618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.00535792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.79 or 0.00431640 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,783,029,041 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,782,854,476.514675 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.37867062 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $289,282,532.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

