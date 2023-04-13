Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of CFMS opened at $1.61 on Friday. Conformis has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Conformis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Conformis in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

