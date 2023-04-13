ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 5.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after buying an additional 413,359 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after buying an additional 162,304 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.03. 2,221,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,640,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.