Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Invests $288,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,510 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

WMS stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 129,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,490. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

