Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 2.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.53. 458,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,528. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

