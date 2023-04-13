Core Alternative Capital Buys 801 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.