Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

CLB opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,300,000 after buying an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after buying an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,573,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after buying an additional 258,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.