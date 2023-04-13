Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Steginsky Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Steginsky Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 24.7% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $67,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $489.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $609.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

