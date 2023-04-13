Creditcoin Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $79.15 million and $10.58 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00010340 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 216,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.