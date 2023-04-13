Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s previous close.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.50 to C$13.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE CPG traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.38. 2,605,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599,844. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.69. The firm has a market cap of C$5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

