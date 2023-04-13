Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CWEGF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Crew Energy Price Performance
CWEGF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 105,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.39.
Crew Energy Company Profile
Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in Northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.
