Critical Review: Lucira Health (LHDXQ) & Its Competitors

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lucira Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s peers have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -1,437.85% -124.65% -30.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.04 Lucira Health Competitors $466.17 million $9.58 million -52.12

Lucira Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lucira Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 339 624 1234 19 2.42

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 38.30%. Given Lucira Health’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Lucira Health beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Lucira Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.