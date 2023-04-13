CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.16. 14,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 40,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The firm has a market cap of $846.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 129.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 3,387,158.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 406,459 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

