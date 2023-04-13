CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Reduced by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,209,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,411 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 3.1% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $99,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.10. 2,088,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,640,974. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

