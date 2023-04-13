CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives $21.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTOGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,802.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,784.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $379.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.25 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,900.00%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

