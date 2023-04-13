CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,945,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 428,083 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart accounts for approximately 4.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 1.31% of CubeSmart worth $118,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,138 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,368,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,990,000 after acquiring an additional 491,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBE. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

CUBE stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.04. 404,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

