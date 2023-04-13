CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.70 and last traded at $46.84. 660,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,119,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 10.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CubeSmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

