Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Down 8.3%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 111,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 215,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

Featured Articles

